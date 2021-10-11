TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

415 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ201-112215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

415 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-112215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

415 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ216-112215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

415 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ259-112215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

415 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ260-112215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

415 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ261-112215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

415 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ262-112215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

415 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

