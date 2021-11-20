TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021

894 FPUS54 KLCH 200914

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

314 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

TXZ180-202215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

314 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ201-202215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

314 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ215-202215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

314 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ216-202215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

314 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ259-202215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

314 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ260-202215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

314 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ261-202215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

314 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ262-202215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

314 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

