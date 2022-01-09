TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

307 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

TXZ180-092230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

307 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ201-092230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

307 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ215-092230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

307 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ216-092230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

307 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ259-092230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

307 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-092230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

307 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-092230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

307 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ262-092230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

307 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

