National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

319 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

TXZ180-202215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

319 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ201-202215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

319 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ215-202215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

319 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 96 to 102. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ216-202215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

319 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Temperature

falling to around 90 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ259-202215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

319 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ260-202215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

319 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ261-202215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

319 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Temperature

falling to around 90 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ262-202215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

319 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Temperature

falling to around 90 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

