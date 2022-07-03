TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

600 FPUS54 KLCH 030855

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

TXZ180-032345-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

355 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ201-032345-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

355 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ215-032345-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

355 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ216-032345-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

355 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ259-032345-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

355 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ260-032345-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

355 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

TXZ261-032345-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

355 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ262-032345-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

355 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

