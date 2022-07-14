TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ 783 FPUS54 KLCH 140844 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 344 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 TXZ180-142215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 344 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ201-142215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 344 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ215-142215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 344 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ216-142215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 344 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ259-142215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 344 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ260-142215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 344 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ261-142215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 344 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ262-142215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 344 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$