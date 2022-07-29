TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

TXZ180-292230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ201-292230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature

falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Temperature

falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ215-292230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ216-292230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ259-292230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ260-292230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ261-292230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ262-292230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

