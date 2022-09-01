TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ 176 FPUS54 KLCH 010847 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 347 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 TXZ180-012230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 347 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ201-012230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 347 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ215-012230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 347 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ216-012230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 347 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ259-012230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 347 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ260-012230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 347 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ261-012230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 347 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ262-012230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 347 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$