TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022

_____

631 FPUS54 KLCH 100728

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

228 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

TXZ180-102215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

228 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ201-102215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

228 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ215-102215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

228 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ216-102215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

228 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ259-102215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

228 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ260-102215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

228 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ261-102215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

228 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ262-102215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

228 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather