TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

315 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

315 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

315 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

315 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

315 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

315 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

315 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

315 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

315 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

