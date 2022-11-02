TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

527 FPUS54 KLCH 020817

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

317 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

TXZ180-022315-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

317 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-022315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

317 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ215-022315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

317 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-022315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

317 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-022315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

317 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ260-022315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

317 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ261-022315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

317 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-022315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

317 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

