TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ 483 FPUS54 KLCH 040821 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TXZ180-042230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ201-042230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ215-042230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ216-042230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ259-042230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ260-042230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ261-042230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ262-042230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather