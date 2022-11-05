TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

340 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

340 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

340 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

340 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

340 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

340 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

340 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

340 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

340 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

