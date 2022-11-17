TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

425 FPUS54 KLCH 170841

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

241 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

TXZ180-172245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

241 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of frost

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ201-172245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

241 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ215-172245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

241 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ216-172245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

241 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ259-172245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

241 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ260-172245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

241 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ261-172245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

241 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of frost

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ262-172245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

241 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

