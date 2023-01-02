TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ 099 FPUS54 KLCH 021027 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 427 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 TXZ180-022215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 427 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ201-022215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 427 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ215-022215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 427 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ216-022215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 427 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ259-022215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 427 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ260-022215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 427 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ261-022215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 427 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ262-022215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 427 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$