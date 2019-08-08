TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

300 FPUS54 KLUB 081904

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

TXZ035-090930-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-090930-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-090930-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-090930-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-090930-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-090930-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-090930-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-090930-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-090930-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-090930-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-090930-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-090930-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-090930-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-090930-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-090930-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-090930-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-090930-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-090930-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-090930-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-090930-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-090930-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-090930-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-090930-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-090930-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

204 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather