TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

551 FPUS54 KLUB 100921

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

TXZ035-102130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-102130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ021-102130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-102130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ023-102130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ024-102130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ025-102130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ027-102130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-102130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-102130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ030-102130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ031-102130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-102130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ033-102130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ034-102130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ036-102130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-102130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ038-102130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ039-102130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-102130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-102130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-102130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ043-102130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ044-102130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

421 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

