TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

TXZ035-132115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-132115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-132115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-132115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ023-132115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-132115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ025-132115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-132115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ028-132115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ029-132115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ030-132115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-132115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-132115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-132115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ034-132115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-132115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-132115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-132115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-132115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-132115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-132115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-132115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-132115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-132115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

