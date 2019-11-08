TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

_____

658 FPUS54 KLUB 080937

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

TXZ035-082245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ026-082245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-082245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-082245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-082245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-082245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-082245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-082245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-082245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-082245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-082245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-082245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-082245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-082245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-082245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-082245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ037-082245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ038-082245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-082245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ040-082245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-082245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-082245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ043-082245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ044-082245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather