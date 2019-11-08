TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning
then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning
then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning
then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
