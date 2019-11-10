TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
688 FPUS54 KLUB 100934
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
TXZ035-102245-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ026-102245-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ021-102245-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ022-102245-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ023-102245-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ024-102245-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ025-102245-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-102245-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ028-102245-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ029-102245-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ030-102245-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ031-102245-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-102245-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 25 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ033-102245-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ034-102245-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ036-102245-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ037-102245-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening
then clearing. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ038-102245-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ039-102245-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ040-102245-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ041-102245-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ042-102245-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ043-102245-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ044-102245-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather