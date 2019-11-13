TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

_____

124 FPUS54 KLUB 130910

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

TXZ035-132215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ026-132215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-132215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ022-132215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-132215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-132215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-132215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-132215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-132215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-132215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ030-132215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-132215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-132215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-132215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ034-132215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ036-132215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-132215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-132215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-132215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ040-132215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ041-132215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ042-132215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-132215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-132215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

310 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather