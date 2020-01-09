TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

_____

460 FPUS54 KLUB 090905

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

TXZ035-092215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-092215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ021-092215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-092215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow in the evening. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-092215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow in the evening. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-092215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ025-092215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-092215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-092215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow in the evening. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-092215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-092215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-092215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-092215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-092215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-092215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-092215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-092215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-092215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-092215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-092215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-092215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-092215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-092215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-092215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

305 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather