TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
_____
068 FPUS54 KLUB 180936
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
TXZ035-182300-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ026-182300-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ021-182300-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ022-182300-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ023-182300-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ024-182300-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ025-182300-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ027-182300-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ028-182300-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ029-182300-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ030-182300-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ031-182300-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ032-182300-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ033-182300-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ034-182300-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ036-182300-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ037-182300-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ038-182300-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ039-182300-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ040-182300-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ041-182300-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ042-182300-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ043-182300-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ044-182300-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather