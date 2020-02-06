TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 3 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 3 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 2 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 3 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 3 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 2 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 2 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs around 60.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills as low

as 3 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 2 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 2 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills as low as 3 below zero

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills as low as 3 below

zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of

2 below to 27 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs around 60.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills as low as 2 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills as low as 3 below

zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills as low as 3 below zero

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills as low as 3 below zero

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

342 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills as low as 3 below zero

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

