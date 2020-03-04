TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
