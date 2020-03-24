TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020

_____

043 FPUS54 KLUB 240800

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

TXZ035-242115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-242115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ021-242115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-242115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-242115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-242115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-242115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ027-242115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-242115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-242115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-242115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-242115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-242115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ033-242115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-242115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-242115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-242115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-242115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ039-242115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-242115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-242115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-242115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ043-242115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-242115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather