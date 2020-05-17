TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
_____
434 FPUS54 KLUB 170822
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
TXZ035-172115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ026-172115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-172115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny through early
afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the morning, then
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-172115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny through early
afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the morning, then
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-172115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-172115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-172115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-172115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning
then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-172115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny through early
afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-172115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-172115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the morning, then shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-172115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the morning, then shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-172115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-172115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-172115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny early in
the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-172115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ037-172115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the morning, then
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ038-172115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ039-172115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-172115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ041-172115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ042-172115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ043-172115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ044-172115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
322 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
