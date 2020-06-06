TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
TXZ035-062215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ026-062215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ021-062215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ022-062215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ023-062215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ024-062215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ025-062215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ027-062215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ028-062215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ029-062215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ030-062215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ031-062215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ032-062215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ033-062215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ034-062215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ036-062215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ037-062215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ038-062215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ039-062215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ040-062215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ041-062215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ042-062215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ043-062215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ044-062215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
