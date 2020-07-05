TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020

768 FPUS54 KLUB 050800

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

TXZ035-052130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ026-052130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ021-052130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ022-052130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ023-052130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ024-052130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ025-052130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ027-052130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ028-052130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ029-052130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ030-052130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ031-052130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ032-052130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ033-052130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ034-052130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ036-052130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ037-052130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ038-052130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ039-052130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ040-052130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ041-052130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ042-052130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ043-052130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ044-052130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

