TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
722 FPUS54 KLUB 240922
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
TXZ035-242115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-242115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-242115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ022-242115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ023-242115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ024-242115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ025-242115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-242115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ028-242115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-242115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ030-242115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ031-242115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ032-242115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-242115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-242115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-242115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-242115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ038-242115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-242115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-242115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-242115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-242115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ043-242115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-242115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
422 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
