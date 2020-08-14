TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

653 FPUS54 KLUB 140821

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

TXZ035-142200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-142200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-142200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-142200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-142200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-142200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ025-142200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-142200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-142200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-142200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-142200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-142200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 107. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ032-142200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-142200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-142200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-142200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-142200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ038-142200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ039-142200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-142200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-142200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-142200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ043-142200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ044-142200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

321 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

