TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

_____

644 FPUS54 KLUB 130826

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

TXZ035-132115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-132115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ021-132115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-132115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-132115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-132115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the late evening and after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ025-132115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ027-132115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-132115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ029-132115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ030-132115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-132115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-132115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-132115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-132115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-132115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-132115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-132115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-132115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ040-132115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-132115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-132115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-132115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-132115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

326 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather