TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

TXZ035-162145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-162145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-162145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-162145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ023-162145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ024-162145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-162145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-162145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-162145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-162145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-162145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-162145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-162145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-162145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-162145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-162145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-162145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-162145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-162145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-162145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-162145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-162145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-162145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-162145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

304 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

