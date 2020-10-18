TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

307 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

