TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

_____

830 FPUS54 KLUB 040919

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

TXZ035-042215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-042215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-042215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-042215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-042215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-042215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-042215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-042215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-042215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-042215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-042215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-042215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-042215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-042215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-042215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-042215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-042215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-042215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-042215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-042215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-042215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-042215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-042215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-042215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

319 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

