TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021

_____

890 FPUS54 KLUB 040858

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

TXZ035-042215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ026-042215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ021-042215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ022-042215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ023-042215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ024-042215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ025-042215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ027-042215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ028-042215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ029-042215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ030-042215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ031-042215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ032-042215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ033-042215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ034-042215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ036-042215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ037-042215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ038-042215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ039-042215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ040-042215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ041-042215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ042-042215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ043-042215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ044-042215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

258 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather