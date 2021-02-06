TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

077 FPUS54 KLUB 060838

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

TXZ035-062215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ026-062215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

3 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

4 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ021-062215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

2 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ022-062215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

1 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ023-062215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

3 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

5 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ024-062215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

4 below to 10 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

5 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ025-062215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

zero to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

3 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ027-062215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of zero

to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ028-062215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

zero to 10 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

2 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ029-062215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

3 below to 10 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ030-062215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

5 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

5 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ031-062215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ032-062215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ033-062215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ034-062215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ036-062215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Wind chills of

2 below to 11 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 3 below

to 9 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ037-062215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Wind chills of

1 below to 10 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 1 below

to 9 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ038-062215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

zero to 9 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ039-062215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ040-062215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ041-062215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ042-062215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ043-062215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ044-062215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

238 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

