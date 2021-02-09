TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021 _____ 084 FPUS54 KLUB 090923 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 TXZ035-092215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 4 below to 7 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 14. Wind chills of 9 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 7 below to zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 4 below to 9 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ026-092215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 3 below to 9 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 6 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chills of 7 below to 14 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 15. Wind chills of 9 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 7 below to 1 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 17. Wind chills of 3 below to 8 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ021-092215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 6 below to 7 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1. Wind chills of 8 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 13. Wind chills of 11 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 1 below to 12 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 6 below to 12 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ022-092215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs 55 to 61. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 3 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs around 17. Wind chills of 8 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 1 below. Wind chills of 11 below to 17 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 12. Wind chills of 13 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 2 below to 12 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 19. Wind chills of 7 below to 12 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ023-092215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs 46 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 below zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 16. Wind chills of 9 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills of 13 below to 18 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 10. Wind chills of 13 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 3 below to 12 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 17. Wind chills of 7 below to 12 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ024-092215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 7 below to 12 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 16. Wind chills of 9 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chills of 6 below to 18 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 14. Wind chills of 8 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 11 below to 2 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 19. Wind chills of 4 below to 12 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ025-092215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 6 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chills of 6 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 15. Wind chills of 8 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 6 below to 2 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ027-092215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 9 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 1. Wind chills of 7 below to 14 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 14. Wind chills of 9 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 10 below to zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ028-092215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 7 below to 7 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1. Wind chills of 7 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 13. Wind chills of 10 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 11 below to zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ029-092215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs around 17. Wind chills of 8 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chills of 8 below to 17 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 12. Wind chills of 11 below to 18 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 2 below to 11 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 6 below to 12 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ030-092215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 43 to 49. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 7 below to 1 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 16. Wind chills of 8 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chills of 10 below to 17 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 11. Wind chills of 11 below to 18 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 3 below to 11 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 17. Wind chills of 7 below to 12 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ031-092215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 4 below to 11 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 7 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 14 below to 1 above zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 14. Wind chills of 8 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 8 below to 1 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 3 below to 9 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ032-092215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 11 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 19. Wind chills of 4 below to 4 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 6 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. Wind chills of 8 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 5 below to 2 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 17. Wind chills of 1 below to 6 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ033-092215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 3 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 6 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs around 14. Wind chills of 7 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 8 below to zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 3 below to 8 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ034-092215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 6 below to 11 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 14. Wind chills of 8 below to 13 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 8 below to zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 3 below to 8 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ036-092215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 15 below to 2 above zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 13. Wind chills of 8 below to 16 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ037-092215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 19. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 7 below to 14 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 14. Wind chills of 8 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 8 below to zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 3 below to 9 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ038-092215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 13. Wind chills of 1 below to 14 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 19. Wind chills of 3 below to 6 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. Wind chills of 8 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 5 below to 2 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 19. Wind chills of 5 below to zero in the morning. $$ TXZ039-092215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of zero to 6 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 3 below to 11 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs around 16. Wind chills of 6 below to 12 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 8 below to 2 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 2 below to 8 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ040-092215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 4 below to 9 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 16. Wind chills of 7 below to 12 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 7 below to 1 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ041-092215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 2 below to 8 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 5 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. Wind chills of 13 below to zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 1 below to 6 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ042-092215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 2 below to 8 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 3 below to 9 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. Wind chills of 12 below to 1 above zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 5 below to 1 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 1 below to 6 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ043-092215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 above zero after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 16. Wind chills of 7 below to 12 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 4 below to 2 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 5 below to zero in the morning. $$ TXZ044-092215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 323 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy very light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of zero to 7 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 16. Wind chills of 6 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 3 below to 2 above zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 5 below to zero in the morning. $$