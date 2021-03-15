TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021 _____ 500 FPUS54 KLUB 150820 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 TXZ035-152115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ026-152115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ021-152115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ022-152115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ023-152115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ024-152115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ025-152115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ027-152115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ028-152115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ029-152115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ030-152115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ031-152115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ032-152115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ033-152115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ034-152115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ036-152115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ037-152115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ038-152115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ039-152115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ040-152115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ041-152115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ042-152115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ043-152115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ044-152115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 320 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather