TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ 066 FPUS54 KLUB 160809 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 TXZ035-162115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ026-162115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ021-162115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A 40 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph early in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ022-162115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ023-162115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ024-162115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust in the evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ025-162115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ027-162115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ028-162115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ029-162115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ030-162115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ031-162115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ032-162115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ033-162115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ034-162115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ036-162115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ037-162115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ038-162115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ039-162115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ040-162115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ041-162115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ042-162115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ043-162115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ044-162115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 309 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather