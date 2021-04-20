TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021 _____ 310 FPUS54 KLUB 200728 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 TXZ035-202115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ026-202115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ021-202115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ022-202115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ023-202115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ024-202115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ025-202115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ027-202115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ028-202115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ029-202115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ030-202115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ031-202115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ032-202115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ033-202115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ034-202115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ036-202115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ037-202115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ038-202115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ039-202115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ040-202115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ041-202115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ042-202115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ043-202115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ044-202115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 228 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$