TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021 _____ 136 FPUS54 KLUB 310739 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 TXZ035-312115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ026-312115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms before daybreak, then thunderstorms likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ021-312115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ022-312115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ023-312115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ024-312115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ025-312115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ027-312115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ028-312115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ029-312115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 .TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ030-312115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ031-312115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms before daybreak, then thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ032-312115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms before daybreak, then thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ033-312115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before daybreak, then showers in the morning. Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ034-312115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ036-312115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ037-312115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ038-312115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers before daybreak. Thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ039-312115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ040-312115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ041-312115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ042-312115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ043-312115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ044-312115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 239 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$