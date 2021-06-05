TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

TXZ035-052115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-052115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-052115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ022-052115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-052115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-052115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-052115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-052115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ028-052115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-052115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-052115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-052115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-052115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-052115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ034-052115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ036-052115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-052115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ038-052115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ039-052115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ040-052115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-052115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-052115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ043-052115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044-052115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

310 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

