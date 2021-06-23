TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

311 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

