TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 16, 2021

_____

756 FPUS54 KLUB 170806

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

TXZ035-172200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ026-172200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-172200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-172200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-172200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-172200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-172200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-172200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-172200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-172200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ030-172200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ031-172200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-172200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-172200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-172200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ036-172200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ037-172200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-172200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-172200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ040-172200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ041-172200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ042-172200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-172200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-172200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

306 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather