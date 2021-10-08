TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

TXZ035-082145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ026-082145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ021-082145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ022-082145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ023-082145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ024-082145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ025-082145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ027-082145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-082145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ029-082145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ030-082145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ031-082145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ032-082145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ033-082145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ034-082145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ036-082145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-082145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ038-082145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ039-082145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ040-082145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ041-082145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ042-082145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ043-082145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ044-082145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

255 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

