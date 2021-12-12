TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

_____

229 FPUS54 KLUB 120859

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

TXZ035-122300-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-122300-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ021-122300-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

TXZ022-122300-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

TXZ023-122300-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

TXZ024-122300-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and light freezing rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ025-122300-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ027-122300-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

snow showers and light freezing rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

TXZ028-122300-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

snow showers and light freezing rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

TXZ029-122300-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and light freezing rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ030-122300-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of light freezing rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ031-122300-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ032-122300-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers,

snow showers and light freezing rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ033-122300-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

snow showers and light freezing rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

TXZ034-122300-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ036-122300-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ037-122300-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ038-122300-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ039-122300-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ040-122300-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers,

snow showers and light freezing rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ041-122300-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ042-122300-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ043-122300-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ044-122300-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

259 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather