TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 _____ 230 FPUS54 KLUB 070804 ZFPLUB Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Lubbock TX 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 TXZ035-072115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ026-072115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ021-072115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ022-072115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ023-072115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ024-072115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ025-072115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ027-072115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ028-072115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ029-072115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ030-072115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ031-072115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ032-072115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ033-072115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ034-072115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ036-072115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ037-072115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ038-072115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ039-072115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ040-072115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ041-072115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ042-072115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ043-072115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ044-072115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather