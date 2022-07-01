TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

_____

649 FPUS54 KLUB 010812

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

TXZ035-012115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-012115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ021-012115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ022-012115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ023-012115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ024-012115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ025-012115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ027-012115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ028-012115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ029-012115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ030-012115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-012115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99.

$$

TXZ032-012115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ033-012115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ034-012115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ036-012115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-012115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99.

$$

TXZ038-012115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ039-012115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-012115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-012115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-012115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-012115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ044-012115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather