Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ026-251615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ021-251615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ022-251615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ023-251615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ024-251615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ025-251615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ027-251615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ028-251615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ029-251615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ030-251615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ031-251615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ032-251615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ033-251615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ034-251615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ036-251615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ037-251615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ038-251615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ039-251615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ040-251615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ041-251615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ042-251615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ043-251615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ044-251615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

302 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

